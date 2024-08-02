Royals vs Tigers, August 2, 2024: Predictions, Odds, and How to Watch

Royals vs Tigers: The Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers are set to face off on tonight in the second game of their four-game series at Comerica Park. The Royals (61-49) come into this matchup fresh off a 7-1 win over the Tigers, riding high from a sweep against the Chicago White Sox in their previous series. The Tigers (52-58) have been struggling, losing both games to the Cleveland Guardians earlier this week and only managing four hits in their previous game against the Royals.

How to Watch the Royals vs Tigers

Date and Time : Friday, August 2, 2024, at 6:40 PM ET

: Friday, August 2, 2024, at 6:40 PM ET Location : Comerica Park

: Comerica Park Streaming : Apple TV+, ESPN+ (Sign up for the Game of the Day)

: Apple TV+, ESPN+ (Sign up for the Game of the Day) TV: Apple TV+

Royals vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline: Tigers -115 | Royals -105

Tigers -115 | Royals -105 Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+175) | Royals +1.5 (-210)

Tigers -1.5 (+175) | Royals +1.5 (-210) Total: Over/Under (7) Tigers: Under (-120) Royals: Over (+100)

Over/Under (7)

Odds sourced from PickDawgz

Predictions

For this game, the Royals look like the more favorable pick. Cole Ragans (7-7, 3.44 ERA) will start for them. Although he had a rough outing against the Cubs recently, he showed strong form in his two starts before that, securing wins in both. On the other side, the Tigers will rely on Tarik Skubal (12-3, 2.35 ERA), who has been consistent but might face an uphill battle given the team’s recent slump. Expect a tight game, but leaning towards the Royals seems wise.

More

Key player performances to watch include Colt Keith, who has been a bright spot for the Tigers with hits in their last 11 games against AL Central opponents holding a winning record. Tarik Skubal has also been impressive, recording seven or more strikeouts in each of his last six appearances at Comerica Park. On the Royals’ side, Bobby Witt Jr. has been on a hitting streak, recording a hit in each of the last 16 games against teams with losing records. Watching these individual performances can provide additional context and excitement in the midst of the broader game.