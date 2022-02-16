in NFL

Rudy Giuliani blasts Eminem for taking knee during Super Bowl Halftime performance, says he should leave country

If you happened to catch the Super Bowl Halftime Show this past Sunday, chances are that you noticed Detroit rapper Eminem taking a knee towards the end of the performance.

One person who is pretty upset about Eminem taking a knee is the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani.

From MLive:

“Let’s get right to Eminem taking a knee. Why doesn’t he go to another country? I mean, go take a knee someplace else,” Giuliani said during his radio program on 77 WABC. “You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean crime is way out of control in Los Angeles.”

“He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem?” Giuliani continued. “The simple reality is the NFL has made a mockery of law enforcement, particularly with its support for the cop-killing Black Lives Matter.”

