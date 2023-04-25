Dwane Casey has announced that he has stepped down as head coach of the Detroit Pistons, and the team has already started their search for his replacement. According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, three frontrunners have emerged as the leading candidates to become the next head coach of the Detroit Pistons. Edwards noted that although Detroit has not yet established a specific timeline for hiring its next head coach, the organization has already identified potential candidates who have made significant early impressions during the process.

Key Points

Dwane Casey has stepped down as the Pistons' head coach

3 candidates have reportedly emerged as frontrunners for the job

The Pistons will still do another round of interviews

Rumor: 3 Frontrunners emerge to be Detroit Pistons' next head coach

According to Edwards, three candidates have emerged as frontrunners to become the Pistons' next head coach.

- Advertisement -

“Per team and league sources, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee, New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Jarron Collins and Overtime Elite head coach Kevin Ollie are the current, early front-runners for Detroit’s first-chair vacancy. Lee and Ollie were two names high on Detroit’s list going into the process and have both interviewed with team executives. Collins, too, was someone the organization was very interested in going into the process and, according to league and team sources, had a stellar interview.”

Bottom Line: The Pistons are in no hurry to make a hire

During his season-ending presser, Pistons GM Troy Weaver made it clear that he is not in a hurry to hire a new head coach, and that he is focused on finding the right person for the job. According to Edwards, the Pistons will go through another round of interviews with different candidates, and they could also wait until the NBA Playoffs conclude to see if any other candidates become available.