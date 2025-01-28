Rumor: Aaron Glenn Poised to Raid Detroit Lions for Key Players This Offseason

With the official announcement of Aaron Glenn as the head coach of the New York Jets, attention is now turning to how the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator will shape his new roster. According to NFL writer Tony Pauline, there are growing rumors that Glenn plans to target several of his former Lions players in free agency this offseason.

Aaron Glenn Could Target Familiar Faces

Pauline’s report suggests that Glenn, who is already familiar with the Lions’ defensive roster, may look to bring some of the players who thrived under his leadership to New York. Glenn is expected to advocate strongly for these players to join him as he builds his team in the Big Apple.

One name that stands out in Pauline’s report is linebacker Derrick Barnes. The 2021 fourth-round pick out of Purdue was a key piece in the Lions’ defense, starting 13 games in 2023. However, Barnes’ 2024 season was cut short after he suffered a significant right knee injury, tearing both his MCL and PCL. Despite this setback, Barnes’ potential as a strong linebacker may make him a target for Glenn, who could look to bring him aboard in New York.

What This Means for the Lions

While the Lions may face challenges with Glenn poaching players, they still have a solid foundation of talent to rely on. Glenn’s familiarity with these players could make them even more enticing to the Jets, but the Lions will need to work swiftly to retain key members of their defensive squad.

As free agency approaches, expect more updates on potential moves as Glenn continues to reshape the Jets' roster with his former Lions players. Whether or not Barnes is the first of many to follow Glenn to New York, one thing is clear: the Jets will be busy trying to secure pieces that Glenn is comfortable with, and the Lions may have to fend off some familiar faces.