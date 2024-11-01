Rumor: Adam Schefter Predicts Detroit Lions Trade Deadline Deal

As the NFL trade deadline looms on November 5, fans are buzzing about whether the Detroit Lions will make a move to strengthen their roster. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter believes the Lions are indeed preparing to strike before the deadline, with a focus on adding a pass rusher to bolster their defense.

During Thursday’s episode of Get Up, Schefter was asked if he thought the Lions would make a move for a pass rusher before the deadline. His response gave Lions fans plenty to anticipate.

“Yes, I do think you’re going to see that. You saw Dan Campbell get all fired up. He looked like the cat who ate the canary,” Schefter said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “They don’t have a deal done yet, but there are a couple of pass rushers out there right now: Za’Darius Smith, Azeez Ojulari in New York. There are a couple of guys that make a lot of sense for the Lions.”

For the Lions, adding a reliable pass rusher would offer immediate support and provide depth in a unit that’s been affected by injuries, notably Aidan Hutchinson’s recent setback. Schefter noted that with Detroit’s Super Bowl hopes this season, it’s essential to consider parting with draft capital to make a substantial defensive acquisition.

“If you are this close and this good, why are you not willing to part with some mid-round pick to get in some kind of reinforcement to hold down the fort so Aidan Hutchinson can make it back for the Super Bowl, if you make it that far?” Schefter continued.

Za'Darius Smith and Azeez Ojulari: Top Targets?

Two potential targets Schefter mentioned were Za'Darius Smith and Azeez Ojulari. Both players are known for their ability to pressure quarterbacks and could bring significant experience and depth to Detroit's defensive line. Smith, currently with the Cleveland Browns, has been a consistent threat off the edge throughout his career. Meanwhile, Ojulari, the young New York Giants edge rusher, offers speed and upside that could add a dynamic element to the Lions’ pass rush.

What a Trade Would Mean for the Lions’ Playoff Push

With the Lions sitting at the top of the NFC North, acquiring an additional pass rusher could be pivotal as they push for a deep playoff run. Head coach Dan Campbell has already built a competitive and gritty team that’s firing on all cylinders, and adding a strong pass rusher could be the final piece to solidify their defensive front.

Now, the countdown to the trade deadline is on. With Schefter’s prediction, Detroit Lions fans have every reason to keep a close eye on the team's moves in the coming days.