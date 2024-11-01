fb
Friday, November 1, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsRumor: Adam Schefter Predicts Detroit Lions Trade Deadline Deal
Detroit Lions

Rumor: Adam Schefter Predicts Detroit Lions Trade Deadline Deal

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
17

As the NFL trade deadline looms on November 5, fans are buzzing about whether the Detroit Lions will make a move to strengthen their roster. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter believes the Lions are indeed preparing to strike before the deadline, with a focus on adding a pass rusher to bolster their defense.

During Thursday’s episode of Get Up, Schefter was asked if he thought the Lions would make a move for a pass rusher before the deadline. His response gave Lions fans plenty to anticipate.

Maxx Crosby Adam Schefter 2023 NFL Draft Aaron Rodgers Jameson Williams Adam Schefter blasts Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson Adam Schefter Raves About Detroit Lions

“Yes, I do think you’re going to see that. You saw Dan Campbell get all fired up. He looked like the cat who ate the canary,” Schefter said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “They don’t have a deal done yet, but there are a couple of pass rushers out there right now: Za’Darius Smith, Azeez Ojulari in New York. There are a couple of guys that make a lot of sense for the Lions.”

For the Lions, adding a reliable pass rusher would offer immediate support and provide depth in a unit that’s been affected by injuries, notably Aidan Hutchinson’s recent setback. Schefter noted that with Detroit’s Super Bowl hopes this season, it’s essential to consider parting with draft capital to make a substantial defensive acquisition.

“If you are this close and this good, why are you not willing to part with some mid-round pick to get in some kind of reinforcement to hold down the fort so Aidan Hutchinson can make it back for the Super Bowl, if you make it that far?” Schefter continued.

Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith and Azeez Ojulari: Top Targets?

Two potential targets Schefter mentioned were Za'Darius Smith and Azeez Ojulari. Both players are known for their ability to pressure quarterbacks and could bring significant experience and depth to Detroit's defensive line. Smith, currently with the Cleveland Browns, has been a consistent threat off the edge throughout his career. Meanwhile, Ojulari, the young New York Giants edge rusher, offers speed and upside that could add a dynamic element to the Lions’ pass rush.

What a Trade Would Mean for the Lions’ Playoff Push

With the Lions sitting at the top of the NFC North, acquiring an additional pass rusher could be pivotal as they push for a deep playoff run. Head coach Dan Campbell has already built a competitive and gritty team that’s firing on all cylinders, and adding a strong pass rusher could be the final piece to solidify their defensive front.

Now, the countdown to the trade deadline is on. With Schefter’s prediction, Detroit Lions fans have every reason to keep a close eye on the team's moves in the coming days.

Previous article
Jared Goff Knows Detroit Lions Offense Is Unstoppable
Next article
Jared Goff Makes Detroit Lions History With Most-Recent Award
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

A. K. 57 on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
Lions 1957 on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
Bobbybust on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
R on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
Ed on Detroit Lions Urged To Trade For Former No. 2 Overall Pick
Joe D on Big Ten Releases Statement On Alleged Kalel Mullings ‘Stomping’ Incident’
G Money67 on Report: Ben Johnson Wanted To Leave Lions To Coach The Dark Side
ayn rand on Detroit Lions Predicted To Make BLOCKBUSTER Trade For Maxx Crosby
Jeff Schaier on Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Maxx Crosby Message For Detroit Lions
Jeff Schaier on Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Maxx Crosby Message For Detroit Lions

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions