We are less than two hours away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the rumors are flowing like honey. Per a report from 97.1 The Ticket, the Detroit Lions are possibly considering picking a quarterback as their first choice in the upcoming NFL Draft. Specifically, rumor has it that Anthony Richardson out of Florida is in play for the Lions.

Key Points

The NFL Draft is about to kick off

The Lions currently have the No. 6 overall pick in the first round

A rumor is floating around that Richardson is in play for the Lions at No. 6

Rumor: Anthony Richardson in play for Detroit Lions

According to Mike Valenti of 97.1 The Ticket, a little birdie by the name of T.J. Lang has notified him that he is hearing Richardson is in play for the Lions if Will Anderson Jr. is off the board at No. 6.

“It's my belief that if Will Anderson is not there at six, they're taking a quarterback,” Valenti said on Thursday's show. “Don't sleep on Richardson.”

Bottom Line: Nobody knows what the Lions will do at No. 6

The bottom line is that nobody REALLY knows what Lions GM Brad Holmes has planned for tonight's draft. Personally, I would not be thrilled at all if the Lions select Richardson, as I don't feel like he will ever be an elite NFL quarterback.