Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Detroit Lions

Rumor: Ben Johnson Could Bring Lions Assistant With Him If He Leaves Detroit

As the NFL offseason approaches, rumors about Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson potentially landing a head coaching role with another team are heating up. According to a rumor from Sports Illustrated, if Johnson departs Detroit for a head coaching position, he could bring another Lions assistant along for the ride.

Ben Johnson’s Growing Readiness to Build His Staff

Sports Illustrated’s “sources” reveal that Ben Johnson is now more prepared to discuss how he could potentially build a coaching staff than he was last year. The rumor suggests that Johnson has been laying the groundwork for a future head coaching opportunity, and part of that plan could involve assembling a staff that he trusts.

RUMOR from Sports Illustrated

Here is the full rumor from SI:

“Speaking to those with familiarity of the situation, Johnson is much more prepared to discuss how he could potentially fill out a coaching staff than he was last year.

Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand could potentially depart with Johnson to become his offensive coordinator. The options at defensive coordinator are more expansive, as the creative play-caller could also wait until talented defensive coaches he is more familiar with are dismissed from other NFL teams.”

IMPORTANT NOTE: With SI using the phrase, “could potentially depart”, it shows their “source” really does not give any information we have already suggested previously, so take this rumor with a grain of salt.

Tanner Engstrand

Tanner Engstrand as Offensive Coordinator?

If Ben Johnson leaves for a head coaching job, Engstrand could join him as the offensive coordinator. Tanner Engstrand’s deep familiarity with Johnson’s offensive system makes him a prime candidate to help continue the success Detroit has experienced under Johnson's guidance. Bringing Engstrand along would help maintain consistency on the offensive side of the ball if Johnson moves to a new team.

That said, if Engstrand is offered the offensive coordinator job in Detroit, it would be tough to see him leave for a team with much less talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Ben Johnson’s Future in Detroit

While the Lions remain focused on their playoff push, this rumor from Sports Illustrated about Johnson’s potential move highlights the growing interest in his talents across the league. Johnson’s play-calling and offensive schemes have been key to the Lions' offensive success, and his leadership has earned him attention from other teams looking for a head coach.

For now, the Lions are focused on making a deep playoff run, but this rumor about Johnson’s potential departure is one that fans and management alike will want to watch closely. If Johnson leaves, bringing Engstrand and possibly other trusted assistants with him would help ensure continuity for the future.

