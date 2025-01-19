Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season

According to an unconfirmed report from NFL Rumors on X, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has reportedly informed the team of his intention to leave after the 2024 season. The speculation is that Johnson plans to take a head coaching job, with the Las Vegas Raiders emerging as a potential destination.

🚨 NFL COACHING UPDATE



The #Lions Ben Johnson reportedly told the team he would not return next season and will be taking a head coaching job.



The #Raiders are expected to be that team pic.twitter.com/KsImKC5JOu — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 19, 2025

At this point, it’s important to note that this is purely speculation, as no official reports have confirmed these claims. While Johnson has garnered interest from multiple teams over the past few seasons, including the Raiders, nothing has been finalized regarding his next move.

Why Johnson’s Departure Makes Sense

Ben Johnson has been a key figure in the Lions' offensive resurgence. Under his leadership, the Lions have seen a dramatic improvement in their offensive play, making them one of the most potent units in the NFL. Johnson’s work has drawn significant attention, and it’s no surprise that he’s being courted for head coaching positions.

The Raiders, who are searching for a new head coach, have long been linked to Johnson, making them a logical candidate if he indeed moves on from Detroit. His ability to develop quarterbacks, paired with his innovative offensive schemes, would be a welcome addition to any team looking to rebuild or strengthen their coaching staff.

What This Would Mean for the Lions

If Johnson does indeed leave, the Lions will need to make a critical decision regarding their offensive future. His potential departure could open the door for a new offensive coordinator to take over a team with significant talent on offense, including quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

For now, this is still speculation, but with Johnson's name continuing to pop up in head coaching rumors, Detroit fans should be prepared for the possibility of a coaching change at the end of the season.

Waiting for Confirmation

As of now, it’s all rumors and speculation. The Lions and their fans will have to wait for further developments to see whether Ben Johnson stays or pursues a head coaching opportunity. With multiple teams interested in his services, including the Raiders, Johnson's future will be a major storyline heading into the offseason.