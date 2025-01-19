fb
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Detroit Lions

Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season

According to an unconfirmed report from NFL Rumors on X, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has reportedly informed the team of his intention to leave after the 2024 season. The speculation is that Johnson plans to take a head coaching job, with the Las Vegas Raiders emerging as a potential destination.

At this point, it’s important to note that this is purely speculation, as no official reports have confirmed these claims. While Johnson has garnered interest from multiple teams over the past few seasons, including the Raiders, nothing has been finalized regarding his next move.

Why Johnson’s Departure Makes Sense

Ben Johnson has been a key figure in the Lions' offensive resurgence. Under his leadership, the Lions have seen a dramatic improvement in their offensive play, making them one of the most potent units in the NFL. Johnson’s work has drawn significant attention, and it’s no surprise that he’s being courted for head coaching positions.

The Raiders, who are searching for a new head coach, have long been linked to Johnson, making them a logical candidate if he indeed moves on from Detroit. His ability to develop quarterbacks, paired with his innovative offensive schemes, would be a welcome addition to any team looking to rebuild or strengthen their coaching staff.

Ben Johnson Adam Schefter

What This Would Mean for the Lions

If Johnson does indeed leave, the Lions will need to make a critical decision regarding their offensive future. His potential departure could open the door for a new offensive coordinator to take over a team with significant talent on offense, including quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

For now, this is still speculation, but with Johnson's name continuing to pop up in head coaching rumors, Detroit fans should be prepared for the possibility of a coaching change at the end of the season.

Waiting for Confirmation

As of now, it’s all rumors and speculation. The Lions and their fans will have to wait for further developments to see whether Ben Johnson stays or pursues a head coaching opportunity. With multiple teams interested in his services, including the Raiders, Johnson's future will be a major storyline heading into the offseason.

Previous article
Aidan Hutchinson Predicted to Land MASSIVE Contract Extension During Offseason
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
1 COMMENT

  1. He’s an idiot if he takes the Raiders job.
    For one they don’t pick till 10th
    They haven’t got a starting quarterback
    Give me smarty stays in Detroit another year

