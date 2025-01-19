Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season

According to an unconfirmed report from NFL Rumors on X, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has reportedly informed the team of his intention to leave after the 2024 season. The speculation is that Johnson plans to take a head coaching job, with the Las Vegas Raiders emerging as a potential destination.
At this point, it’s important to note that this is purely speculation, as no official reports have confirmed these claims. While Johnson has garnered interest from multiple teams over the past few seasons, including the Raiders, nothing has been finalized regarding his next move.
Why Johnson’s Departure Makes Sense
Ben Johnson has been a key figure in the Lions' offensive resurgence. Under his leadership, the Lions have seen a dramatic improvement in their offensive play, making them one of the most potent units in the NFL. Johnson’s work has drawn significant attention, and it’s no surprise that he’s being courted for head coaching positions.
The Raiders, who are searching for a new head coach, have long been linked to Johnson, making them a logical candidate if he indeed moves on from Detroit. His ability to develop quarterbacks, paired with his innovative offensive schemes, would be a welcome addition to any team looking to rebuild or strengthen their coaching staff.
What This Would Mean for the Lions
If Johnson does indeed leave, the Lions will need to make a critical decision regarding their offensive future. His potential departure could open the door for a new offensive coordinator to take over a team with significant talent on offense, including quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
For now, this is still speculation, but with Johnson's name continuing to pop up in head coaching rumors, Detroit fans should be prepared for the possibility of a coaching change at the end of the season.
Waiting for Confirmation
As of now, it’s all rumors and speculation. The Lions and their fans will have to wait for further developments to see whether Ben Johnson stays or pursues a head coaching opportunity. With multiple teams interested in his services, including the Raiders, Johnson's future will be a major storyline heading into the offseason.
He’s an idiot if he takes the Raiders job.
For one they don’t pick till 10th
They haven’t got a starting quarterback
Give me smarty stays in Detroit another year