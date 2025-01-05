fb
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Detroit Lions

Rumor: Ben Johnson To Jacksonville Jaguars Is A ‘Done Deal’

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
According to a rumor circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is set to become the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. While this news is still speculative, the source of the rumor, Chad Forbes, suggests that it's essentially a “done deal.”

Forbes recently tweeted: “Ben Johnson to Jaguars is the worst kept secret in the NFL. It’s a done deal. It’ll be one of the Lions Executives or Ben’s pick for GM. 7-$80M.” While this could certainly be exciting news for Johnson and the Jaguars, it's important to note that this is still a rumor, and the official word has not yet come from any credible sources within the NFL.

Ben Johnson's Impact on the Lions' Offense

Ben Johnson has had a tremendous impact on the Detroit Lions' offense since taking over as the offensive coordinator. Under his guidance, the Lions have seen tremendous growth in their offensive production, with the team becoming the most dynamic and high-scoring offenses in the league.

His success in Detroit has led to widespread speculation that he could be a prime candidate for a head coaching position in the NFL. Johnson's ability to develop quarterback Jared Goff, his creative play-calling, and his success in maximizing the potential of the Lions’ offense have garnered significant attention from teams across the league.

The Jaguars’ Potential Interest in Johnson

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be a strong fit for Johnson. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is the former No. 1 overall pick, bringing in a new coach with a proven track record in offense could be just what the team needs to take the next step.

While the speculation surrounding Johnson’s potential move to Jacksonville continues to swirl, there are still several factors that must play out, including formal interviews and official decisions from both sides.

As it stands, the rumor of Johnson’s move to the Jaguars remains a compelling possibility, but with nothing officially confirmed, Lions fans will have to wait for further developments. In the meantime, the team’s focus remains squarely on their upcoming playoff run, with Johnson playing a key role in their offensive success.

