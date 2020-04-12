57.1 F
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Rumor: Chargers could offer former All-Pro CB Desmond King to Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and for those of us Detroit Lions fans wondering what our team will do with the No. 3 overall pick, our wait is nearly over.

Most seem to believe that trading the No. 3 pick for a haul of draft capital would be the best move for Lions GM Bob Quinn but according to a recent rumor, another offer may end up on the table.

The rumor, which recently surfaced on Twitter, says the Los Angeles Chargers may offer the Lions former All-Pro CB Desmond King and draft picks in order to move up and select QB Tua Tagovailoa.

We would like to emphasize that this is purely a RUMOR right now, but it is an interesting offer to discuss, especially since the Lions need a CB to replace Darius Slay.

