Rumor: Chargers could offer former All-Pro CB Desmond King to Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and for those of us Detroit Lions fans wondering what our team will do with the No. 3 overall pick, our wait is nearly over.

Most seem to believe that trading the No. 3 pick for a haul of draft capital would be the best move for Lions GM Bob Quinn but according to a recent rumor, another offer may end up on the table.

The rumor, which recently surfaced on Twitter, says the Los Angeles Chargers may offer the Lions former All-Pro CB Desmond King and draft picks in order to move up and select QB Tua Tagovailoa.

We would like to emphasize that this is purely a RUMOR right now, but it is an interesting offer to discuss, especially since the Lions need a CB to replace Darius Slay.