fb
Friday, November 22, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsRumor: Dallas Cowboys Prepared To Break Bank For Lions OC Ben Johnson
Detroit Lions

Rumor: Dallas Cowboys Prepared To Break Bank For Lions OC Ben Johnson

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
2

According to a rumor from SI.com, the Dallas Cowboys may be preparing to make a massive offer to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The speculation suggests that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been deeply impressed with Johnson’s work, particularly after watching the Lions dismantle the Cowboys 47-9 earlier this season.

Ben Johnson places blame Ben Johnson named candidate to replace Josh McDaniels Ben Johnson explains his balancing act Ben Johnson uses question from reporter Ben Johnson on Dan Campbell Ben Johnson opens up about decision

Sources close to the situation claim that Jones is so taken with Johnson’s offensive schemes that he is willing to make him one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL if he decides to leave Detroit. While this is still very much a rumor, the report suggests Jones would be willing to meet Johnson's demands in order to secure him as the Cowboys' next head coach.

“According to league sources, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was very impressed with the Lions' offensive explosion at AT&T Stadium earlier this year, when Detroit won 47-9,” SI Writes. “While McCarthy was earning a middle of the pack salary, sources indicate the 82-year-old owner is willing to meet Johnson's demands and make him among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.”

At this stage, it remains unclear whether Johnson will stay in Detroit, but the whispers about Dallas’ interest are growing louder. For now, fans will have to wait and see how this potential coaching move unfolds. That said, let's hope (and pray) that Johnson decides he loves Detroit so much that he sticks around.

Previous article
Key Player Pops Up On Detroit Lions Latest Injury Report
Next article
Bryce Underwood Announces Decision Between LSU, Michigan
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Gordon on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Jeffrey Newton on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs
William on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Mikeb on Ben Johnson Predicted To Leave Lions, Join Forces With One Of NFL’s Top QBs
Larry on 2 Detroit Lions Included On Top NFL Free Agents for 2025 List
Duane on Latest Benching Further Proves Why Brad Holmes Is A Genius
Tom Newland on Latest Benching Further Proves Why Brad Holmes Is A Genius
Chad on NFL Insider Confirms Expectations for Za’Darius Smith with Detroit Lions

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions