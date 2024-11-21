Rumor: Dallas Cowboys Prepared To Break Bank For Lions OC Ben Johnson

According to a rumor from SI.com, the Dallas Cowboys may be preparing to make a massive offer to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The speculation suggests that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been deeply impressed with Johnson’s work, particularly after watching the Lions dismantle the Cowboys 47-9 earlier this season.

Sources close to the situation claim that Jones is so taken with Johnson’s offensive schemes that he is willing to make him one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL if he decides to leave Detroit. While this is still very much a rumor, the report suggests Jones would be willing to meet Johnson's demands in order to secure him as the Cowboys' next head coach.

“According to league sources, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was very impressed with the Lions' offensive explosion at AT&T Stadium earlier this year, when Detroit won 47-9,” SI Writes. “While McCarthy was earning a middle of the pack salary, sources indicate the 82-year-old owner is willing to meet Johnson's demands and make him among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.”

At this stage, it remains unclear whether Johnson will stay in Detroit, but the whispers about Dallas’ interest are growing louder. For now, fans will have to wait and see how this potential coaching move unfolds. That said, let's hope (and pray) that Johnson decides he loves Detroit so much that he sticks around.