Rumor: Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Strategy Includes Specific Player

The Detroit Lions could use their early picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to target the interior offensive line, pass rush help, and a nickel cornerback.

As the NFL Draft inches closer, the buzz surrounding the Detroit Lions is getting louder — and the whispers are telling us something familiar: it all starts up front.

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, Detroit is expected to prioritize the interior offensive line early in the draft. That might not be the sexiest position group, but it could be one of the most important storylines of the Lions’ offseason.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy

Frank Ragnow, Detroit’s Pro Bowl center and longtime anchor in the trenches, has battled through injuries for years and is much closer to the end of his career than the beginning. That means the Lions need a plan — and it sounds like they’ve found a name to circle.

Grey Zabel, the versatile standout from North Dakota State, has been strongly linked to Detroit at pick No. 28. He’s a classic Brad Holmes-type player: physical, high football IQ, and positionally flexible. Zabel can play both guard and center, which makes him a perfect long-term chess piece for the Lions’ offensive line.

Don’t Forget the Defense

Of course, defense still matters in Detroit. The pass rush remains a clear need opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and the Lions haven’t been shy about looking for explosive edge players early in the draft.

Matt Millers adds that there is something else to keep an eye on: nickel corner.

Yes, Detroit made some moves at cornerback this offseason, but don’t be surprised if they use one of their top four picks to land a slot corner — someone who can hold up against quick receivers and contribute in run support. That hybrid corner/safety role has become critical in modern defenses, and the Lions know it.

The Bottom Line

Don’t expect anything flashy — expect something foundational. The Lions are building for now and for the future. Whether it’s protecting Jared Goff, planning for life after Ragnow, or adding defensive playmakers, this draft could quietly shape the next phase of Detroit’s rise.