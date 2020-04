The NFL Draft will kick off in about 15 minutes and the latest rumor is that if the Detroit Lions are unable to trade the No. 3 pick, they “could simply draft” Auburn DT Derrick Brown.

Will add after sending this received a text the Lions could simply draft Brown if they don't trade out. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 23, 2020

Nation, would you be happy if the Lions selected Brown with the No. 3 pick?