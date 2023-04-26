Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Rumor: Detroit Lions expected to consider QB C.J. Stroud if he is available 

By W.G. Brady
0
0

The Detroit Lions are reportedly among the NFL teams that could potentially draft quarterback C.J. Stroud. However, recent negative reports about Stroud's S2 cognition test score, coachability, and attendance at the Manning Passing Academy have called his stock into question. While some teams may be deterred by these reports, the Lions and other teams may still consider selecting him if he falls to their pick.

C.J. Stroud Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft

Key Points

  • Bryce Young is still the favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers.
  • The Houston Texans may target an edge rusher instead of a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.
  • The Indianapolis Colts (No. 4 overall), Detroit Lions (No. 6), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7), and Tennessee Titans (No. 11) are expected to consider Stroud if he slides.
  • Stroud finished just behind Young among execs and scouts in Tier 1 in a recent ranking.
  • Stroud's recent negative reports may impact his draft stock.

Rumor: Detroit Lions expected to consider QB C.J. Stroud if he is available 

According to a report from ESPN, sources have indicated that the Lions are one of the teams that are expected to “entertain the thought” of drafting Stroud if he falls in the draft.

- Advertisement -

The Indianapolis Colts (No. 4 overall), Detroit Lions (No. 6), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) and Tennessee Titans (No. 11) are the next teams in line that could target a quarterback such as Stroud. Sources I've talked to in the league expect the Lions and Raiders to entertain the thought of drafting a QB if Stroud is there, but with established veterans already in place, they might prefer an instant-impact pick, likely on defense.

Bottom Line – Lions may take a chance on Stroud in the draft

While Stroud's recent negative reports may impact his draft stock, the Lions and other teams may still consider taking a chance on him if he falls to their pick. Ultimately, the decision will come down to the individual team's evaluation of Stroud's potential and fit within their system. As the draft approaches, it will be interesting to see where Stroud lands and how he performs at the next level.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Javier Baez suffers injury, forced to leave game vs. Brewers
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Javier Baez suffers injury, forced to leave game vs. Brewers

Well, this is not good at all. Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez was forced to leave today's game.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.