Rumor: Detroit Lions expected to consider QB C.J. Stroud if he is available 

The Detroit Lions are reportedly among the NFL teams that could potentially draft quarterback C.J. Stroud. However, recent negative reports about Stroud's S2 cognition test score, coachability, and attendance at the Manning Passing Academy have called his stock into question. While some teams may be deterred by these reports, the Lions and other teams may still consider selecting him if he falls to their pick.

Key Points

Bryce Young is still the favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

The Houston Texans may target an edge rusher instead of a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

The Indianapolis Colts (No. 4 overall), Detroit Lions (No. 6), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7), and Tennessee Titans (No. 11) are expected to consider Stroud if he slides.

Stroud finished just behind Young among execs and scouts in Tier 1 in a recent ranking.

Stroud's recent negative reports may impact his draft stock.

According to a report from ESPN, sources have indicated that the Lions are one of the teams that are expected to “entertain the thought” of drafting Stroud if he falls in the draft.

The Indianapolis Colts (No. 4 overall), Detroit Lions (No. 6), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) and Tennessee Titans (No. 11) are the next teams in line that could target a quarterback such as Stroud. Sources I've talked to in the league expect the Lions and Raiders to entertain the thought of drafting a QB if Stroud is there, but with established veterans already in place, they might prefer an instant-impact pick, likely on defense.

Bottom Line – Lions may take a chance on Stroud in the draft

While Stroud's recent negative reports may impact his draft stock, the Lions and other teams may still consider taking a chance on him if he falls to their pick. Ultimately, the decision will come down to the individual team's evaluation of Stroud's potential and fit within their system. As the draft approaches, it will be interesting to see where Stroud lands and how he performs at the next level.