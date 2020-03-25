48.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Rumor: Detroit Lions express interest in RB Carlos Hyde

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The first wave of free agency is over but that does not mean Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn is finished signing players. At least he had better not be.

According to a recent rumor, the Lions have reached out to former Houston Texans RB Carlos Hyde.

Hyde, who is 29, rushed for 1,070 yards and 6 TDs with the Texans in 2019. It was the first time he eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing during his six-year NFL career.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions sign Carlos Hyde to share carries with Kerryon Johnson?

