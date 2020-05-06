41.2 F
Rumor: Detroit Lions full 2020 regular season schedule leaked

The official Detroit Lions 2020 regular-season schedule will be released at 8 pm EST on Thursday but until then, we get to sift through all of the RUMORS and schedule leaks that are floating around.

The first full Lions regular season “schedule leak” is shown below and as you can see, it includes some interesting matchups, including an opening week matchup vs. Indianapolis, a Monday Night Football game @ Green Bay, and a Thanksgiving matchup vs. Minnesota.

Though this is pure RUMOR at this point, it sure is fun to discuss!

By Arnold Powell

