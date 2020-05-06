Rumor: Detroit Lions full 2020 regular season schedule leaked

The official Detroit Lions 2020 regular-season schedule will be released at 8 pm EST on Thursday but until then, we get to sift through all of the RUMORS and schedule leaks that are floating around.
The first full Lions regular season “schedule leak” is shown below and as you can see, it includes some interesting matchups, including an opening week matchup vs. Indianapolis, a Monday Night Football game @ Green Bay, and a Thanksgiving matchup vs. Minnesota.
Here’s the leaked Lions schedule:
W1: vs IND
W2: @ CAR
W3: vs CHI
W4 @GB (MNF)
W5: @ JAX
W6: vs. TB
W7: @ MIN
W8: vs NO
W9: BYE
W10: @ ATL
W11: vs WSH
W12 (🦃): vs MIN
W13: @ TEN
W14: vs HOU
W15: @ AZ (4:25)
W16: vs GB
W17: @ CHI
— Real NFL Schedule Leak (@scheduleleakNFL) May 6, 2020
Though this is pure RUMOR at this point, it sure is fun to discuss!