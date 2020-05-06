Rumor: Detroit Lions full 2020 regular season schedule leaked

The official Detroit Lions 2020 regular-season schedule will be released at 8 pm EST on Thursday but until then, we get to sift through all of the RUMORS and schedule leaks that are floating around.

The first full Lions regular season “schedule leak” is shown below and as you can see, it includes some interesting matchups, including an opening week matchup vs. Indianapolis, a Monday Night Football game @ Green Bay, and a Thanksgiving matchup vs. Minnesota.

Here’s the leaked Lions schedule: W1: vs IND

W2: @ CAR

W3: vs CHI

W4 @GB (MNF)

W5: @ JAX

W6: vs. TB

W7: @ MIN

W8: vs NO

W9: BYE

W10: @ ATL

W11: vs WSH

W12 (🦃): vs MIN

W13: @ TEN

W14: vs HOU

W15: @ AZ (4:25)

W16: vs GB

W17: @ CHI — Real NFL Schedule Leak (@scheduleleakNFL) May 6, 2020

Though this is pure RUMOR at this point, it sure is fun to discuss!