Rumor: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Ghosted After Calling About Myles Garrett

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
According to a RUMOR floated by Sports Illustrated, the Detroit Lions (Presumably GM Brad Holmes) reached out to the Cleveland Browns to kick the tires on what it would take to trade for Myles Garrett, and the Browns never called back.

Brad Holmes Ghosted By Cleveland Browns

“Sources with knowledge of the situation express that the Lions are among multiple teams to reach out to Cleveland regarding Garrett, but the Browns have not called back,” the RUMOR from Sports Illustrated states.

Why it Matters

Ever since the news broke that Myles Garrett had requested a trade, there has been plenty of speculation that the Lions will be one of the teams in the mix. Despite having Aidan Hutchinson, who will be coming off a season-ending leg injury, he cannot do it all on his own, and giving him a wingman would do wonders for the Lions pass rush.

Bottom Line

There is no doubt about it that almost every NFL team would like to trade for Myles Garrett, but the Browns have stood firm that just because Garrett has requested a trade does not mean they have to trade him.

While speaking to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that he anticipates Garrett will be in Cleveland for the 2025 season.

“I think the world of Myles. I understand the business of football and I understand these things happen from time to time,” Stefanski said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “But I expect Myles on our team this year, next year, the year after that and so on. He's a part of the present, he's a part of the future.”

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
