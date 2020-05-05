Rumor: Detroit Lions have interest in Pro Bowl DE Everson Griffen

Now that the 2020 NFL Draft is officially a wrap, it’s time for teams around the league to reevaluate their roster and to determine which positions could use an upgrade via free agency.

This, of course, means the rumor mill will begin swirling again and that is exactly what is happening in regards to our Detroit Lions.

According to a recent rumor, the Lions have interest in former Minnesota Vikings DE Everson Griffen.

In 2019, Griffen, who is 32, had 41 tackles and 8 sacks on his way to being selected to the fourth Pro Bowl of his career.

We cannot emphasize enough that this is purely a rumor at this point, but it sure did get our attention!

Nation, would you like to see the Lions sign Griffen?