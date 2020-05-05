41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Rumor: Detroit Lions have interest in Pro Bowl DE Everson Griffen

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

NFL executives give feedback on Detroit Lions draft haul

Arnold Powell - 0
Can you believe it has already been about a week and a half since the 2020 NFL Draft concluded? Thanks to COVID-19, it is...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Jeff Okudah’s wingman just became available for Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
When the Detroit Lions made the decision to trade Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, everybody knew Lions GM Bob Quinn...
Read more

Featured Video

Now that the 2020 NFL Draft is officially a wrap, it’s time for teams around the league to reevaluate their roster and to determine which positions could use an upgrade via free agency.

This, of course, means the rumor mill will begin swirling again and that is exactly what is happening in regards to our Detroit Lions.

According to a recent rumor, the Lions have interest in former Minnesota Vikings DE Everson Griffen.

In 2019, Griffen, who is 32, had 41 tackles and 8 sacks on his way to being selected to the fourth Pro Bowl of his career.

We cannot emphasize enough that this is purely a rumor at this point, but it sure did get our attention!

Nation, would you like to see the Lions sign Griffen?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleNFL executives give feedback on Detroit Lions draft haul

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.