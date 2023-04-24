Rumor: Detroit Lions making calls to trade 1st Round pick in 2023 NFL Draft

According to the latest rumor floating around from Albert Breer, our Detroit Lions have been making calls about potentially trading down from their No. 18 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. General manager Brad Holmes recently said in his pre-NFL Draft presser that the team is in a position where they can do anything they want and that he likes the fact that they can pretty much go in any direction they want.

Key Points

Lions general manager Brad Holmes stated that the team is in a position where they can do anything they want in the draft.

Detroit has been reportedly making calls about potentially trading down from their No. 18 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

It is smart to have potential deals in place before draft night to be prepared for any possible outcomes.

The Lions are exploring all options in their draft strategy and are being thorough to ensure they are prepared for any scenario.

Rumor: Detroit Lions making calls to trade 1st Round pick

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Lions have already been making calls to move out of the No. 18 overall pick.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve heard the Lions have already made calls on trading down from No. 18,” Breer said.

Bottom Line – Brad Holmes will consider ALL options

As we have seen over the last two years, Lions GM Brad Holmes considers all options for an upcoming draft, and he explores potential trades that he believes will help out the team. By being thorough and prepared, Holmes and his staff position the Lions to make the best decisions possible in each and every draft. Folks, there has been plenty of talk about the Lions trading the No. 6 overall pick, but it sounds like they could deal No. 18 instead. Who knows, maybe they will trade them both!!!