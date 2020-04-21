39.3 F
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Rumor: Detroit Lions receive ‘potential’ great news 2 days before NFL Draft

By Arnold Powell

The 2020 NFL Draft is just 2 days away and for those of us Detroit Lions fans, the anticipation can not be at a higher level.

As you know, the Lions currently hold the No. 3 overall pick and the belief by most (not all) is that trading the pick to acquire more draft capital would be the smartest thing for GM Bob Quinn to do.

That being said, there have been reports/rumors that the Lions could have trouble finding a trade partner as QB prospect Tua Tagovailoa has dropped down on many teams’ draft boards.

Well, on Tuesday, the Lions got some good news, even though their name was not even mentioned.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Washington Redskins, who hold the No. 2 overall pick, have “begun to receive calls from teams interested in trading up.”

Rapoport also added that the Redskins are not “intent on moving out of the pick,” and that could be good news for the Lions.

If teams are truly interested in trading up to No. 2, and the Redskins decide to stand pat at select Chase Young out of Ohio State, then those same teams would then give the Lions a call to move up to No. 3, which would be the ideal situation for Detroit.

In addition, if a team does convince the Redskins to deal the No. 2 pick, it would be because that team wants to select a quarterback, which would mean Young would fall into the Lions lap at No. 3. Not a bad consolation prize.

Now, there are plenty of rumors floating around and it is possible that Rapoport is full of it, but it is nice to hear some good news with just 2 days remaining until the draft!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Arnold Powell
