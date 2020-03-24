34.4 F
Detroit Lions News

Rumor: Detroit Lions in talks with free agent CB Logan Ryan

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

This is the time of year wear NFL free agent rumors are flowing like honey and until something is made official, it’s best to not get our hopes up, one way or another.

That being said, many times these rumors end up being on the money so we believe it is important to put them on your radar and you can then decide what to do with it.

The latest rumor we have come across involves the Detroit Lions being “in talks” with free agent CB Logan Ryan.

Though this is still just a rumor, it should not come as a huge surprise as Ryan spent 2013-2016 with the New England Patriots, which means he has ties to both Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn.

The rumor continues that Ryan is down to the Lions, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants.

Stay tuned!

