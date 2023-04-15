Rumor: Detroit Lions to bring in Senior Bowl MVP Jake Haener for Top 30 visit

If you have been following along with the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft happenings, you are aware that they are doing their due diligence when it comes to quarterback prospects. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have made it clear time and time again that Jared Goff is their starting QB moving forward, but they have also said that they want to address the depth of the position on their roster. According to a rumor floating around, the Lions are bringing in Senior Bowl MVP Jake Haener for a Top 30 visit.

Detroit Lions to bring in Jake Haener for Top 30 visit

According to Logan Lamorandier on Twitter, the Lions are bringing in Fresno State QB Jake Haener next week for a Top 30 visit.

Here is what Dane Brugler of The Athletic has to say about Haener:

“Haener doesn’t have premium size or arm strength by NFL standards, but he helps

compensate for his average physical tools with passing anticipation, natural accuracy and the competitive toughness to keep plays alive. As long as he is healthy,

he has the mental makeup and instincts to be a resourceful NFL backup in the mold of Taylor Heinicke.”

Expect for Haener to go off the board in either the 4th or 5th round of the upcoming draft.