Wednesday, February 19, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsRumor: Detroit Lions to Get New 'Rivalry Series' Uniform Combo
Detroit Lions

Rumor: Detroit Lions to Get New ‘Rivalry Series’ Uniform Combo

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Could the Detroit Lions be getting another new uniform combo in the not-too-distant future? Well, according to a RUMOR that is floating around on social media, that will be the case.

Why it Matters

  • The Detroit Lions just got a new set of uniforms prior to the 2024 season
  • According to a RUMOR from @NFLUniSource on X (formerly Twitter), “NFL TEAMS SET TO RECEIVE NEW UNIFORMS AS APART OF A “RIVAL SERIES”. SET TO BE WORN AGAINST DIVISIONAL RIVALS. NO FURTHER DETAILS AT THIS TIME.”
  • The Lions play in the NFC North, which means this combo would be worn against the Packers, Bears, and Vikings
  • This RUMOR has not been confirmed, so stay tuned.

Further Reading

To view the current Detroit Lions uniform combos, please click here.

To check out the Detroit Lions uniform combos through the years, please click here.

Previous article
Darius Slay Discusses Future with Eagles and Potential Return to Detroit
Next article
Does Detroit Have a Horse Racing Track?
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design