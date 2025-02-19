Rumor: Detroit Lions to Get New ‘Rivalry Series’ Uniform Combo

Could the Detroit Lions be getting another new uniform combo in the not-too-distant future? Well, according to a RUMOR that is floating around on social media, that will be the case.
Why it Matters
- The Detroit Lions just got a new set of uniforms prior to the 2024 season
- According to a RUMOR from @NFLUniSource on X (formerly Twitter), “NFL TEAMS SET TO RECEIVE NEW UNIFORMS AS APART OF A “RIVAL SERIES”. SET TO BE WORN AGAINST DIVISIONAL RIVALS. NO FURTHER DETAILS AT THIS TIME.”
- The Lions play in the NFC North, which means this combo would be worn against the Packers, Bears, and Vikings
- This RUMOR has not been confirmed, so stay tuned.
#BREAKING: NFL TEAMS SET TO RECEIVE NEW UNIFORMS AS APART OF A “RIVAL SERIES”. SET TO BE WORN AGAINST DIVISIONAL RIVALS. NO FURTHER DETAILS AT THIS TIME.— NFL Uniform Source (@NFLUniSource) February 18, 2025
