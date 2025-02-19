Rumor: Detroit Lions to Get New ‘Rivalry Series’ Uniform Combo

Could the Detroit Lions be getting another new uniform combo in the not-too-distant future? Well, according to a RUMOR that is floating around on social media, that will be the case.

Why it Matters

The Detroit Lions just got a new set of uniforms prior to the 2024 season

According to a RUMOR from @NFLUniSource on X (formerly Twitter), “NFL TEAMS SET TO RECEIVE NEW UNIFORMS AS APART OF A “RIVAL SERIES”. SET TO BE WORN AGAINST DIVISIONAL RIVALS. NO FURTHER DETAILS AT THIS TIME.”

The Lions play in the NFC North, which means this combo would be worn against the Packers, Bears, and Vikings

This RUMOR has not been confirmed, so stay tuned.

#BREAKING: NFL TEAMS SET TO RECEIVE NEW UNIFORMS AS APART OF A “RIVAL SERIES”. SET TO BE WORN AGAINST DIVISIONAL RIVALS. NO FURTHER DETAILS AT THIS TIME. — NFL Uniform Source (@NFLUniSource) February 18, 2025

Further Reading

