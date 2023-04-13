Rumor: Detroit Lions to select Tyree Wilson at No. 6?

We are just a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, and it is going to be very interesting to see which direction Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes decides to go with the No. 6 pick in the opening round. Depending on what happens with picks 1-5 will certainly impact what the Lions decide to do at No. 6, but according to a rumor from ESPN's Matt Miller, the Lions ‘really like' EDGE Tyree Wilson out of Texas Tech.

Key Points

The 2023 NFL Draft is just a couple of weeks away

The Lions currently hold the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the first round

A rumor has surfaced that the Lions “really like” Wilson out of Texas Tech

Detroit Lions to select Tyree Wilson at No. 6?

According to Matt Miller of ESPN, the Lions “really like” Tyree Wilson, and they have a high grade on him.

The Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall last year, but that won't necessarily keep them from selecting another defensive end early in the 2023 draft. I've heard they really like Wilson (Texas Tech) and have a high grade on him. The Lions have spent considerable time and resources meeting with and working out pass-rushers this offseason, and they will be seeking more help on defense right out of the gate in Round 1. Wilson ranks No. 8 overall on my board and is the second-best edge rusher in the class. He's a slight reach at No. 6 but could turn the Lions' D-line into a serious strength

Bottom Line: Take EVERYTHING with a grain of salt

If you are new to the NFL Draft, it is important to know that you should take absolutely EVERYTHING you read with a grain of salt. The bottom line is that not a single person putting out information right now REALLY knows what is in the head of Brad Holmes. That being said, it will not be too much longer before we know exactly what the Lions decided to do with the No. 6 pick.