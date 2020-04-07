40.5 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Rumor: Detroit Lions could trade Marvin Jones Jr. at 2020 NFL Draft

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
overcast clouds
40.5 ° F
44 °
37 °
86 %
3.5mph
90 %
Sun
53 °
Mon
54 °
Tue
54 °
Wed
65 °
Thu
61 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Philadelphia Eagles fans criticize Darius Slay for social media post

One of the major changes the Detroit Lions made to their roster this offseason was their decision to trade...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Should the Detroit Lions trade for the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year?

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn recently made the decision to trade his best cornerback, Darius Slay. Now, the...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Jim Leyland recalls final dinner with Al Kaline: ‘It felt like he was saying goodbye’

"Mr. Tiger" That is not a nickname that is just handed out and it is certainly not a nickname that...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Marvin Jones Jr. caught nine touchdowns for the Detroit Lions in 2019, despite missing three games and in 2020, he says he has a goal of catching “more than 15” TDs. That being said, according to a rumor floating around, Jones Jr. is one of a handful of players who could be traded at the 2020 NFL Draft, which will kick off on April 23.

Considering Lions GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia reportedly have to contend for the playoffs (whatever that means) in 2020 if they want to be back for another season, trading Jones Jr. probably does not make a ton of sense.

That being said, Marvin is 30 and he is going into the final year of his contract. You can bet he will be looking for one more big contract before he decides to ride off into the sunset and it is highly unlikely that the Lions will give him that money.

Nation, do you think it would be wise to part ways with Marvin Jones Jr. at the NFL Draft or do you think the Lions should hang on to him for the 2020 season and risk losing him for nothing, similar to what happened with Darius Slay?

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Red Wings’ Pavel Datsyuk drops the gloves with Corey Perry [Video]

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Red Wings’ Dino Ciccarelli sucker punches Enrico Ciccone [Video]

During the 1995-1996 season, the Detroit Red Wings broke the NHL record by winning 62 regular-season games, a mark...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings hang 9-spot on Patrick Roy in his finale with Canadiens [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
We all know that Patrick Roy played a big part in the Detroit Red Wings / Colorado Avalanche rivalry, but it was a regular-season game...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers’ Carlos Guillen hits bomb, flips bat and stares down Jared Weaver [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Back in 2011, with the Detroit Tigers leading the Angels 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Carlos Guillen took Jared Weaver to...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Actor Tom Selleck honors Detroit Tigers great, Al Kaline

Don Drysdale - 0
Roughly 30 hours ago (depending on when you read this), news broke that Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline had passed away. Over those past 30...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: NFL general managers to run mock draft

Don Drysdale - 0
As you have probably heard, the 2020 NFL Mock Draft will still begin on April 23rd but things are going to be much different...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: NFL general managers to run mock draft

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
As you have probably heard, the 2020 NFL Mock Draft will still begin on April 23rd but things are going to be much different...
Read more

Former Detroit Lion Chris Spielman’s eBay auction back up after snag

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Lions standout linebacker Chris Spielman's eBay auction to raise funds to benefit victims of coronavirus was temporarily stopped by eBay under the...
Read more

Report: 2 NFL teams to be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter, the NFL has made a decision on which team will represent the league on the 2020 version...
Read more

NFL ‘Expert’ ranks Baker Mayfield ahead of Matthew Stafford in QB rankings

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Just because one is recognized as an "expert" on football doesn't mean that title is actually official. Take NFL Analyst Gregg Rosenthal, for instance....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.