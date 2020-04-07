Rumor: Detroit Lions could trade Marvin Jones Jr. at 2020 NFL Draft

Marvin Jones Jr. caught nine touchdowns for the Detroit Lions in 2019, despite missing three games and in 2020, he says he has a goal of catching “more than 15” TDs. That being said, according to a rumor floating around, Jones Jr. is one of a handful of players who could be traded at the 2020 NFL Draft, which will kick off on April 23.

We talked a few moments ago to one of our sources he told us these 5 players could be traded at the draft. #NFL #NFLDraft

Marquis Goodwin #49ers

Andy Dalton #Bengals

Christian Kirk #Cardinals

Marvin Jones #Lions

Dante Pettis #49ers

John Ross #Bengals — ProFootball411 (@ProFootball411) April 8, 2020

Considering Lions GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia reportedly have to contend for the playoffs (whatever that means) in 2020 if they want to be back for another season, trading Jones Jr. probably does not make a ton of sense.

That being said, Marvin is 30 and he is going into the final year of his contract. You can bet he will be looking for one more big contract before he decides to ride off into the sunset and it is highly unlikely that the Lions will give him that money.

Nation, do you think it would be wise to part ways with Marvin Jones Jr. at the NFL Draft or do you think the Lions should hang on to him for the 2020 season and risk losing him for nothing, similar to what happened with Darius Slay?