Rumor: Detroit Lions Week 8 matchup leaked

The 2020 NFL schedule will not be released until mid-April (predicting April 16th) but there are already rumors being dropped about some potential matchups.

The first rumor we have come across this season is that the Detroit Lions will be in London for their Week 8 matchup (Nov. 1) against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

- Advertisement -

As you can see by the graphic above, which was posted by @NFLINLONDON, the Jaguars are actually scheduled to play two of their home games across the pond in 2020.

- Advertisement -

Nation, is this a matchup you would be excited to see?

*Once again, this is just a rumor at this point but many times, these schedule leaks end up being pretty darn accurate.