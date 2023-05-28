Rumor: Detroit Pistons holding out hope for Monty Williams

A report surfaced last week that the Detroit Pistons were allegedly shot down by now-former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams. But is there a chance that the door hasn't fully closed in that situation?

Are the Pistons holding out hope for Monty Williams?

The Pistons are in the midst of their coaching search after informing Dwane Casey that he would not be back for a 6th season. And according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Williams rejected an offer from Detroit that would have added some serious weight to his wallet.

“Ollie and Lee were scheduled to interview this week for a second time with Pistons owner Tom Gores,” Stein said, “after Monty Williams’ apparent pass on what league sources have described to me as a big-money offer from Detroit.”

However, Stein would add the following rumor that the team is hoping for a change of heart from Williams:

“It has also been suggested to me that the Pistons may not have abandoned all hope that Williams could reconsider.”

Williams was fired by the Suns earlier this month after four seasons on the job that included his having won the NBA Coach of the Year award while also helping the team reach the 2021 NBA Finals.

What are the changes that Monty Williams changes his mind?

The Pistons may not have won the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, but whoever they hire will be taking over a core of young players that includes 2021 1st overall pick Cade Cunningham along with Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Stewart.

Would the prospect of coaching these young talents be enough for the Pistons to convince Williams to take his coaching talents to the Motor City?