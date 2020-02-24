Rumor: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has ‘offer on desk’ for Andreas Athanasiou

There are now less than four hours remaining until the NHL trade deadline and Detroit Red Wings fans are waiting patiently to see if GM Steve Yzerman pulls off another trade or two.

According to Doug Karsch from 97.1 The Ticket’s Karsch and Anderson Show, there are rumors floating around that Yzerman currently has an offer on his desk for F Andreas Athanasiou.

- Advertisement -

Here is an example of what Karsh is probably seeing.

Incoming report: There is an offer on the table for Andreas Athanasiou, but Steve Yzerman is sitting on it to see if it can be topped #LGRW #RedWings — Griffins Nest (@GrGriffinsNest) February 24, 2020

- Advertisement -

There is also another rumor floating around that the offer may be from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Obviously, this is just a rumor at this point, but Mike Green to Edmonton was a rumor last night until it happened.