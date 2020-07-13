41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, July 13, 2020
type here...

Rumor: Detroit Red Wings ‘will sign’ goaltender Jacob Markstrom

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

There is no question about it, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman will have some big decisions this coming offseason (technically it is the offseason for the Red Wings), but none are bigger than deciding on a goaltender for the 2020-21 season.

Earlier today, we published a piece with 3 ‘realistic’ options for Yzerman at the goaltender position and one of those options is Jacob Markstrom.

According to a rumor floating around, the Red Wings will sign Markstrom, who is currently a member of the Vancouver Canucks.

“There are rumors that Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markström will sign with the Red Wings. His 23-16-2 record, 2.75 GAA, and 0.918 SV percentage would a significant upgrade. He is reportedly interested in remaining a member of the Canucks, but the Brock Boeser debacle may prevent Markstrom from resigning with the team.”

We would like to make it clear that this is 100% rumor at this point but it is something to keep an eye on as Markstrom is certainly a realistic option for Yzerman and the Red Wings.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Michael Fulmer gets lit up in Detroit Tigers intrasquad game

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the Detroit Tigers played their latest intrasquad game (first with umpires) and Michael Fulmer was on the mound. Unfortunately, for Fulmer, there were...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara fires back against DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic comments

Arnold Powell - 0
As you have almost certainly heard by now, Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson recently posted some anti-Semitic comments, causing him to come under heavy...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

ESPN writer disrespects Detroit Lions’ offense weapons

Don Drysdale - 0
While Matthew Stafford was healthy in 2019 (8 games), the Detroit Lions offense was clicking on all cylinders. As we continue to inch closer to...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

3 ‘Realistic’ options to become the Detroit Red Wings next goaltender

Arnold Powell - 0
One of Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's biggest tasks during the offseason will be to find a starting goaltender for the 2020-21 season....
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

3 ‘Realistic’ options to become the Detroit Red Wings next goaltender

Arnold Powell - 0
One of Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's biggest tasks during the offseason will be to find a starting goaltender for the 2020-21 season....
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings have eyes on Swedish players as 2020 Draft approaches

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have a rich history of Swedish players through the years. From Nicklas Lidstrom to Henrik Zetterberg and plenty in between,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Multiple Montreal Canadiens test positive for COVID-19

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from The Athletic, at least three Montreal Canadiens’ players have tested positive for COVID-19. The Canadiens, who are preparing for the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Top 10 Fights from the Red Wings vs. Avalanche Epic 1997 Bloodbath [Videos]

Arnold Powell - 0
As I was browsing Twitter a while back I came across a piece in the Detroit Free Press titled, "March 26, 1997: All 9...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.