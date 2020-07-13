Rumor: Detroit Red Wings ‘will sign’ goaltender Jacob Markstrom

There is no question about it, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman will have some big decisions this coming offseason (technically it is the offseason for the Red Wings), but none are bigger than deciding on a goaltender for the 2020-21 season.

Earlier today, we published a piece with 3 ‘realistic’ options for Yzerman at the goaltender position and one of those options is Jacob Markstrom.

According to a rumor floating around, the Red Wings will sign Markstrom, who is currently a member of the Vancouver Canucks.

“There are rumors that Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markström will sign with the Red Wings. His 23-16-2 record, 2.75 GAA, and 0.918 SV percentage would a significant upgrade. He is reportedly interested in remaining a member of the Canucks, but the Brock Boeser debacle may prevent Markstrom from resigning with the team.”

We would like to make it clear that this is 100% rumor at this point but it is something to keep an eye on as Markstrom is certainly a realistic option for Yzerman and the Red Wings.