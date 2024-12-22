Rumor: Detroit Tigers Listed as ‘Team to Watch’ For Top Free Agent

While the Detroit Tigers have not yet made any significant moves, a new rumor has surfaced that could get Detroit fans excited again. According to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, the Tigers have been listed as a “team to watch” for free-agent slugger Anthony Santander.

Feinsand reports that Santander, coming off a career-best season, is believed to be seeking a five-year deal worth around $100 million. The Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays, who missed out on acquiring Juan Soto when he signed with the Mets, are also reportedly interested in the 28-year-old outfielder.

Anthony Santander's Career Year Makes Him a Hot Commodity

In addition to those teams, Feinsand mentions the Tigers, Dodgers, and Nationals as other clubs keeping an eye on Anthony Santander, who had a breakout year in 2024. Santander was named an All-Star for the first time in his career after hitting a career-high 44 home runs, driving in 102 RBIs, and posting a solid .814 OPS across 162 games.

For the Tigers, who are looking to build on their playoff appearance and further strengthen their lineup, Santander would be a significant addition. His power and consistent bat would provide a much-needed boost to a team on the rise.

As the offseason continues, Tigers fans will no doubt be hoping that this rumor turns into action, as the team looks to make a bigger push toward contention in the coming years. With Anthony Santander’s potential addition, the Tigers could take a significant step forward in their rebuilding efforts and continue to build a roster capable of competing in the competitive AL Central.