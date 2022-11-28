Rumor: Detroit Tigers SP Tarik Skubal mentioned as trade candidate

Could the Detroit Tigers trade SP Tarik Skubal during the offseason? During the 2022 regular season, Skubal was the Tigers’ best starting pitcher as he went 7-8 with a 3.52 ERA while posting a WHIP of 1.156. He struck out 117 batters and walked 32 in 117.2 innings of work. At times, Skubal looked absolutely dominant, but unfortunately, he was injured on August 1 and did not return to the team for the remainder of the season. Now, Skubal is being mentioned as a potential trade candidate.

Where could Detroit Tigers SP Tarik Skubal be traded?

On Monday morning, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic released a column in which he talks about some things he is hearing in regard to free agency and potential trades.

In the column, Rosental mentions the Baltimore Orioles as being in the market for a starting pitcher such as Skubal.

Here is what Rosenthal had to say about the Orioles being in the market for a starting pitcher, and how a trade for a starter such as Skubal cannot be ruled out.

From The Athletic:

The Orioles are dabbling in the market for free-agent starting pitchers, and also cannot be ruled out on a trade for any starter who might be available, from the Brewers’ Corbin Burnes and Marlins’ Pablo López to the Guardians’ Zach Plesac and Tigers’ Tarik Skubal.

Baseball America put the Orioles at the top of their midseason organizational talent rankings, and that was after the graduation of catcher Adley Rutschman. The system features a number of young hitters, including outfielder Colton Cowser, infielder Jordan Westburg and third baseman Coby Mayo, who could appeal to prospective trade partners.

Will the Tiger trade Skubal to the Orioles?

On August 17, Skubal underwent flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow (throwing arm), and he is expected to miss at least part of the 2023 season.

Following the surgery, Skubal said the surgery revealed the best-case scenario and that he did not want to put a timetable on a return.

“He opened it up and saw the UCL looked great,” Skubal said. “So he just fixed the flexor tendon. My arm feels good. I’m very thankful it’s a shorter rehab process than having to go through the 15-to-17-month Tommy John. It’s the best-case scenario in terms of all the surgery outcomes.”

According to Evan Petzold, “He (Skubal) hopes to begin his throwing program in January in Lakeland, Florida, home of the Tigers’ spring training complex.”

Personally, I am not so sure this trade will happen for multiple reasons.

First, are the Orioles going to trade a top prospect for a pitcher coming off surgery that won’t be available for a full season, and second, will the Tigers be willing to give up their best starting pitcher for an unproven prospect?

I don’t think this trade goes down, but Ken Rosenthal certainly knows much more than I do!