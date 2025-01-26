fb
Saturday, January 25, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsRumor Emerges As To Why Aaron Glenn Chose Jets Over Saints
Detroit Lions

Rumor Emerges As To Why Aaron Glenn Chose Jets Over Saints

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

According to a recent tweet from Timothy Jones of Bleacher Report, Aaron Glenn’s decision to join the New York Jets as their head coach rather than the New Orleans Saints may have been influenced by a significant behind-the-scenes request.

Aaron Glenn 2023 Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson Kerby Joseph Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Aaron Glenn completes first head coaching interview

Aaron Glenn’s Request for Change

Sources reveal that Glenn had a strong interest in the Saints' head coaching job. However, in order to take the role, Glenn reportedly requested that the team consider moving on from current General Manager Mickey Loomis. Glenn also wanted the opportunity to have a say in the hiring of a new GM, a request that the Saints were not willing to entertain.

Jets Offer the Right Fit

In contrast, the Jets appeared to offer Glenn a situation where he would have more control over his future and the direction of the team. With the Saints not willing to accommodate Glenn’s wishes, the Jets became a more appealing option. This decision now positions Glenn to lead New York into the 2025 season.

It seems that Glenn’s desire for a bigger role in team decisions, particularly regarding the GM position, ultimately played a pivotal part in his choice to join the Jets over the Saints.

Previous article
Kelvin Sheppard Takes to Instagram After Being Named Lions Defensive Coordinator
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Tom on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions