Rumor Emerges As To Why Aaron Glenn Chose Jets Over Saints

According to a recent tweet from Timothy Jones of Bleacher Report, Aaron Glenn’s decision to join the New York Jets as their head coach rather than the New Orleans Saints may have been influenced by a significant behind-the-scenes request.

Aaron Glenn’s Request for Change

Sources reveal that Glenn had a strong interest in the Saints' head coaching job. However, in order to take the role, Glenn reportedly requested that the team consider moving on from current General Manager Mickey Loomis. Glenn also wanted the opportunity to have a say in the hiring of a new GM, a request that the Saints were not willing to entertain.

Jets Offer the Right Fit

In contrast, the Jets appeared to offer Glenn a situation where he would have more control over his future and the direction of the team. With the Saints not willing to accommodate Glenn’s wishes, the Jets became a more appealing option. This decision now positions Glenn to lead New York into the 2025 season.

It seems that Glenn’s desire for a bigger role in team decisions, particularly regarding the GM position, ultimately played a pivotal part in his choice to join the Jets over the Saints.