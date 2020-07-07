41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Rumor: First domino could fall tomorrow in terms of moving college football to the spring

U of M News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

There has been plenty of speculation that the 2020 college football season could be moved to the spring of 2021 and according to Tony Paul of The Detroit News, the first domino in terms of that happening could fall on Wednesday

On Tuesday night, Paul tweeted that there is a growing belief that the Ivy League will make it official on Wednesday that they will move fall sports to the spring.

Nation, do you think it’s a matter of time before the bigger conferences begin moving fall sports to the spring?

Arnold Powell

