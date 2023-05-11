Merch
Rumor: Full 2023 Detroit Lions schedule leaked

By W.G. Brady
SPOILER ALERT!!! We will not “officially” know the full 2023 Detroit Lions schedule until tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, but after all of the rumored leaks that have come out throughout the day, we believe we have the schedule completed.

Detroit Lions Eagles San Francisco 49ers Jared Goff Hendon Hooker 2023 Detroit Lions schedule

Here is the Lions' full 2023 schedule according to the leaks we have seen throughout the day, along with some deductive reasoning. H/T to @LionsRoyalty for many of these leaks.

NOTE: SOME OF THESE GAMES ARE STILL RUMORS SO STAY TUNED FOR THE OFFICIAL RELEASE WHEN IT IS CONFIRMED

Week 1 – at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football) (CONFIRMED)

Week 2 – vs. Seattle Seahawks (RUMOR)

Week 3 – vs. Atlanta Falcons (RUMOR)

Week 4 – at Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football)(CONFIRMED)

Week 5 – vs. Carolina Panthers (RUMOR)

Week 6 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (RUMOR)

Week 7 – (BYE)

Week 8 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football) (RUMOR)

Week 9 – at Baltimore Ravens (RUMOR)

Week 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers (RUMOR)

Week 11 – vs. Chicago Bears (RUMOR)

Week 12 – vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Day)(CONFIRMED)

Week 13 – at New Orleans Saints (RUMOR)

Week 14 – at Chicago Bears

Week 15 – vs. Denver Broncos (RUMOR)

Week 16 – at Minnesota Vikings (Christmas Eve)(CONFIRMED)

Week 17 – at Dallas Cowboys (CONFIRMED)

Week 18 – vs. Minnesota Vikings (CONFIRMED)

