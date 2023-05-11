Inside the Article:
SPOILER ALERT!!! We will not “officially” know the full 2023 Detroit Lions schedule until tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, but after all of the rumored leaks that have come out throughout the day, we believe we have the schedule completed.
Rumor: Full 2023 Detroit Lions schedule leaked
Here is the Lions' full 2023 schedule according to the leaks we have seen throughout the day, along with some deductive reasoning. H/T to @LionsRoyalty for many of these leaks.
NOTE: SOME OF THESE GAMES ARE STILL RUMORS SO STAY TUNED FOR THE OFFICIAL RELEASE WHEN IT IS CONFIRMED
Week 1 – at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football) (CONFIRMED)
Week 2 – vs. Seattle Seahawks (RUMOR)
Week 3 – vs. Atlanta Falcons (RUMOR)
Week 4 – at Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football)(CONFIRMED)
Week 5 – vs. Carolina Panthers (RUMOR)
Week 6 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (RUMOR)
Week 7 – (BYE)
Week 8 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football) (RUMOR)
Week 9 – at Baltimore Ravens (RUMOR)
Week 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers (RUMOR)
Week 11 – vs. Chicago Bears (RUMOR)
Week 12 – vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Day)(CONFIRMED)
Week 13 – at New Orleans Saints (RUMOR)
Week 14 – at Chicago Bears
Week 15 – vs. Denver Broncos (RUMOR)
Week 16 – at Minnesota Vikings (Christmas Eve)(CONFIRMED)
Week 17 – at Dallas Cowboys (CONFIRMED)
Week 18 – vs. Minnesota Vikings (CONFIRMED)