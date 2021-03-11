Rumor indicates Detroit Lions could be interested in CB A.J. Bouye

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions team makeover continued earlier today when they informed cornerback Justin Coleman that he would not be back with the team next year.

Could they already have eyes on a different player at the position to bring to the Motor City?

Last season with Vegas, Bouye amassed 23 tackles and six passes defended. He was also suspended six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

He played collegiately at UCF, and was signed as an undrafted free-agent by the Houston Texans in 2013. He’s also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos.