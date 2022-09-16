Lamar Jackson includes Detroit Lions as a potential destination

According to a previous report from Chris Mortensen, sources of his have indicated that Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has rejected a 6-yr contract offer with $133 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is more than Russell Wilson ($124 million) and Kyler Murray ($103.3 million) but well short of the $230 million fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got.

Sources: Lamar Jackson rejected a Ravens' 6-yr contract offer with $133 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is more than Russell Wilson ($124 million) and Kyler Murray ($103.3 million) but well short of the $230 million fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 11, 2022

Now, the question is, will Jackson play for the Ravens past the 2022 season or will he demand to be traded?

Please enable JavaScript The Detroit Lions NEED to go after Lamar Jackson.

Rumor: Lamar Jackson includes Detroit Lions as a potential destination

According to a rumor that has surfaced on Five Reasons Sports, not only has Lamar Jackson told people close to him that he will not play for the Ravens if they place the franchise tag on him, but he has also said that the Detroit Lions are one of three teams he would be interested in being traded to.

From Five Reasons Sports:

According to a source close to Jackson, he’s privately told those close to him that he will not play if the franchise tag is placed on him.

Unless the Ravens change their stance and offer Jackson what he’s asked, the potential for a sign and trade is open. It would look poorly on the Ravens organization if Lamar is left to deal with the open market in free agency.

Jackson does have a list of teams he would be interested in going to. Per source the list includes the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Detroit Lions have the offensive weapons for Jackson. The Lions have a young but solid offensive line, a workhorse running back and pass catching weapons. The Lions defense is a concern right now but have franchise cornerstones in Jeffrey Okudah and Aidan Hutchinson.

This is obviously just a rumor at this point, but if the Detroit Lions decide it is time to move on from Jared Goff following the 2022 season, don’t be surprised if they make a run at Lamar Jackson.

Nation, would you like to see Jackson as the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2023?