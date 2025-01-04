fb
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Detroit Lions

RUMOR: Lions Assistant Mark Brunell Reveals Where Ben Johnson Wants To Coach In 2025

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
NOTE: Folks, please remember that there will be a ton of “Reports” that surface in the coming days and weeks regarding Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Most of these “Reports” are actually just RUMORS. That said, we will continue to pass along anything we find interesting!

As the NFL coaching carousel continues to spin, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has reportedly set his sights on the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position, should the team decide to part ways with current head coach Doug Pederson. According to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated, Johnson has expressed interest in taking the helm in Jacksonville, with a particular focus on the opportunity to work with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson credits Dan Campbell

The Connection Between Ben Johnson and Mark Brunell

The report cites former Jaguars offensive lineman Greg Huntington, who has a close relationship with former Jaguars quarterback and current Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell. Huntington revealed details of his conversation with Brunell about the possibility of Johnson joining the Jaguars. Huntington mentioned that Brunell and Johnson are close and that Johnson would be interested in leading the team, particularly because of his admiration for Lawrence.

“The connection that I do have with Mark Brunell, and we stay in contact, we text and I would call. And after Detroit destroyed the Jaguars, I texted Mark. I said, move heaven and earth to convince Ben Johnson to take this job if it becomes available,” Huntington said. “Talked on the phone together, and he said, Look, Ben Johnson wants that job. He likes the idea of Trevor Lawrence. And of course, if Ben were to come, Mark’s going to follow. They’re very close.”

Mark Brunell Jared Goff

Mark Brunell's Reveals Where Ben Johnson Wants To Coach

Huntington went on to say that if Johnson were to become the head coach of the Jaguars, Brunell would likely follow him to Jacksonville as the quarterbacks coach, working with Lawrence to further his development. “He would be the quarterbacks coach here in Jacksonville for Trevor Lawrence,” Huntington confirmed.

Despite the uncertainty around Jacksonville's decision on Pederson's future, Huntington's insights into Johnson’s potential move indicate that the Lions' offensive coordinator sees the Jaguars' job as a prime opportunity. With a strong connection to Brunell and an exciting young quarterback like Lawrence, Johnson’s move to Jacksonville could be on the horizon if the job becomes available.

Huntington also added a note of caution, acknowledging the uncertainty in the coaching rumor mill: “Of course, you don’t know what to believe these days when you see stuff, you know, on your phone, or something about, oh, it’s already a done deal,” Huntington said. “What I do know from Mark Brunell, who obviously is a 100% reliable source, is that Ben Johnson wants this job if it becomes available.”

Previous article
Detroit Lions Face Disadvantage Heading Into Biggest Regular-Season Game In NFL History
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
