31.6 F
Detroit
Sunday, February 9, 2020
type here...
MSU News

Rumor: Luke Fickell makes decision regarding Michigan State coaching vacancy

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Luke Fickell makes decision regarding Michigan State coaching vacancy

Note: At this point, this is just a rumor as nothing has been confirmed by any of the parties...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri hurt after being sandwiched by Bruins players

Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins after suffering what...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire likes the “choices” and “competition” team has

It's no secret that the Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a painful rebuild. Their 114 losses in...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Note: At this point, this is just a rumor as nothing has been confirmed by any of the parties involved.

According to a rumor which has been floating social media, Luke Fickell will soon be announced as the 25th head football coach at Michigan State University.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

As you can see below, a message was posted to a Michigan State message board (pay site) which claims Fickell will get a 5-year, $25.5 million contract plus incentives. MSU would also be on the hook to pay Cincinnati a $2 million buyout.

- Advertisement -

The rumor also suggests Fickell will also bring Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and top QB recruit, Evan Prater, with him to East Lansing.

As stated, this is just a rumor at this point but it certainly seems to be gaining some traction.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleRed Wings forward Robby Fabbri hurt after being sandwiched by Bruins players

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Luke Fickell makes decision regarding Michigan State coaching vacancy

Note: At this point, this is just a rumor as nothing has been confirmed by any of the parties...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri hurt after being sandwiched by Bruins players

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins after suffering what the team called an "upper...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire likes the “choices” and “competition” team has

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's no secret that the Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a painful rebuild. Their 114 losses in 2019 were good for dead...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Ed Stefanski provides Blake Griffin injury update

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin was forced to shut down for the remainder of the regular season following a surgical procedure last month to...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Brendan Perlini finally scores first goal

Michael Whitaker - 0
It took far longer than anticipated (30 games to be exact), but Detroit Red Wings forward Brendan Perlini has scored his first goal of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Did Michigan State just land their next head football coach?

MSU News Don Drysdale - 0
Did Michigan State just land their next head football coach? Well, according to a report which just surfaced, MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman just canceled...
Read more

What Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman’s plane schedule could mean

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
On Friday, Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman hopped on a plane and flew to Boulder, CO where he reportedly met with Colorado head...
Read more

Juwan Howard, Michigan players celebrate in locker room following win over Michigan State [Video]

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
On Saturday, Juwan Howard had his second shot at Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans since taking over at Michigan prior to this...
Read more

Another coaching candidate says no to Michigan State

MSU News Don Drysdale - 0
For the first time in a long time, Mark Dantonio is not the head coach of the Michigan State football team. Dantonio stepped down this...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.