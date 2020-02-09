Rumor: Luke Fickell makes decision regarding Michigan State coaching vacancy

Note: At this point, this is just a rumor as nothing has been confirmed by any of the parties involved.
According to a rumor which has been floating social media, Luke Fickell will soon be announced as the 25th head football coach at Michigan State University.
As you can see below, a message was posted to a Michigan State message board (pay site) which claims Fickell will get a 5-year, $25.5 million contract plus incentives. MSU would also be on the hook to pay Cincinnati a $2 million buyout.
The rumor also suggests Fickell will also bring Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and top QB recruit, Evan Prater, with him to East Lansing.
As stated, this is just a rumor at this point but it certainly seems to be gaining some traction.