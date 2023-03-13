Rumor: Michigan Basketball decides if they will play in NIT Tournament

According to a rumor from Maize & Blue Review, the Michigan basketball team has confirmed that they will accept an NIT bid after missing out on the NCAA Tournament. Following their loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament, head coach Juwan Howard expressed his desire to continue coaching the team in the postseason. The NIT selection show is scheduled to air on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

“This is a growing opportunity for our young men, and I think they grew up a lot this year,” Howard said. “Yes, they want to continue to keep playing. I want to see them playing, and I want to be out there coaching them in the postseason. We'll go back home. We'll talk about what's the plan for the future, and we'll go from there.”

Key Points

According to a rumor, Michigan will play in the NIT Tournament.

Head coach Juwan Howard expressed his desire to continue coaching the team in the postseason.

The NIT selection show is set to air on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Bottom Line: Michigan Basketball rumored to accept NIT Bid

- Advertisement -

Michigan's rumored decision to accept the NIT bid would be important for the team's development and future success. While missing the NCAA Tournament may be disappointing, the opportunity to play in the postseason would provide valuable experience for the young team. It would also show the team's determination and commitment to continue playing and improving, which bodes well for their future.