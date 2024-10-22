Rumor: Michigan could make another run at 5-star QB Bryce Underwood

The Michigan Wolverines may not be done pursuing one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation. According to Rivals, Michigan's interest in five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is currently committed to LSU, is “real” and “is going to be interesting.” The news has Michigan fans buzzing, especially with the current state of their quarterback situation.

Michigan could make another run at five-star LSU QB commit Bryce Underwood from Belleville, Mich.@JoshHenschke pic.twitter.com/ldwWG4UHrO — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) October 22, 2024

Underwood, widely regarded as the top quarterback in the 2025 class, made his commitment to LSU earlier this year, choosing the Tigers over a host of powerhouse programs, including Michigan. Despite the Wolverines’ best efforts, Underwood felt LSU was the right fit for his talents. The Belleville High School standout has all the tools necessary to succeed at the next level and is expected to be a game-changer for whichever program he joins.

But Michigan has not backed off completely. Sources indicate that the Wolverines are still very much interested in flipping Underwood, and their pursuit could intensify in the coming months. The Wolverines are reportedly prepared to offer a substantial NIL package to sway Underwood’s decision.

The Wolverines’ quarterback situation has been a topic of discussion, especially after recent struggles in big games. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff know that landing a quarterback of Underwood’s caliber could be pivotal in their quest to return to the top of the college football world. Underwood has the potential to be a transcendent player at the next level, and Michigan believes he could be the final piece to their championship puzzle.

If Michigan can pull off the flip, it would be a massive victory on the recruiting trail, and a move that would immediately elevate their 2025 class. For now, however, LSU remains the leader for Underwood’s services, but Michigan’s persistence may make this recruitment far from over.

What Bryce Underwood Brings to the Table

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Underwood has a blend of size, arm strength, and athleticism that makes him an elite quarterback prospect. His ability to make plays both in and out of the pocket has drawn comparisons to NFL stars, and his leadership on the field has been praised by coaches and analysts alike. During his time at Belleville, Underwood showcased his ability to dominate the game, leading his team to multiple state championships.

With his recruitment still generating buzz, it will be fascinating to see whether Michigan can sway the five-star prospect away from LSU. As the recruiting battle heats up, Michigan fans will be closely watching to see if Harbaugh and his staff can make another push for one of the nation’s most coveted recruits.

This situation is definitely one to watch as we head into the heart of the recruiting season. Could Underwood be wearing Maize and Blue in 2025? Only time will tell.