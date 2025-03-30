Rumor: Michigan F Danny Wolf Makes Decision for 2025-26 Season

On Friday, the Michigan Wolverines, who had earned the No. 5 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, did not have enough firepower to get past the overall No. 1 seed Auburn to advance to the Elite Eight. Following the game, many reflected on what was a very good first season under new head coach Dusty May, while others quickly started looking ahead, wondering what the 2025-26 roster will eventually look like. The biggest question mark is junior F Danny Wolf, who was clearly the Wolverines best player during their matchup against Auburn.

Rumor: Danny Wolf Makes NBA Decision

According to a rumor from Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press, Danny Wolf, will forgo his senior season in Ann Arbor to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft.

“One of the most exhilarating players in the country,” Garcia wrote. “The expectation is that Wolf will not return for a senior season, but instead pursue a future in the NBA, a person around the program told the Free Press on the condition of anonymity because nothing is official.”

The Correct Decision?

If you regularly watched Michigan play during the 2024-25 season, you are well aware of the fact that Danny Wolf is their best NBA prospect. Most 2025 NBA Mock Drafts have Wolf being selected in the first round (generally being selected between 20-25), which suggests he will leave Ann Arbor to take the money. Personally, I believe Wolf has a ton of talent, but he certainly has a lot of work to do before he is a solid NBA player.