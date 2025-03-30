Rumor: Michigan F Danny Wolf Makes Decision for 2025-26 Season

Would this be the correct decision for Danny Wolf?

On Friday, the Michigan Wolverines, who had earned the No. 5 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, did not have enough firepower to get past the overall No. 1 seed Auburn to advance to the Elite Eight. Following the game, many reflected on what was a very good first season under new head coach Dusty May, while others quickly started looking ahead, wondering what the 2025-26 roster will eventually look like. The biggest question mark is junior F Danny Wolf, who was clearly the Wolverines best player during their matchup against Auburn.

Danny Wolf

Rumor: Danny Wolf Makes NBA Decision

According to a rumor from Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press, Danny Wolf, will forgo his senior season in Ann Arbor to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft.

“One of the most exhilarating players in the country,” Garcia wrote. “The expectation is that Wolf will not return for a senior season, but instead pursue a future in the NBA, a person around the program told the Free Press on the condition of anonymity because nothing is official.”

The Correct Decision?

If you regularly watched Michigan play during the 2024-25 season, you are well aware of the fact that Danny Wolf is their best NBA prospect. Most 2025 NBA Mock Drafts have Wolf being selected in the first round (generally being selected between 20-25), which suggests he will leave Ann Arbor to take the money. Personally, I believe Wolf has a ton of talent, but he certainly has a lot of work to do before he is a solid NBA player.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

