Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.

Will Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards suit up for Michigan vs. Ohio State?

Note: we are passing this along as a rumor at this point because we only have one source confirming this to us.

Both Corum and Edwards are dealing with injuries but Detroit Sports Nation has been told that both running backs are expected to play on Saturday against the Buckeyes.

We have also been told that Corum is nowhere near 100% but that he will give it a go against Ohio State, while it is unclear if Edwards will play with, or without a cast.

Nation, what do you think the score will be on Saturday? Can Michigan beat Ohio State for the second season in a row?