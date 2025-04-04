Rumor: Michigan Makes HUGE Offer to Danny Wolf to Return for Senior Season

What would you do if you were Danny Wolf? Is this enough money to make him think twice about entering the NBA Draft?

It looks like Dusty May and the Michigan basketball staff may be pulling out all the stops to keep one of their biggest breakout stars in Ann Arbor for another season.

According to the Detroit Free Press, there is a rumor that Michigan has allegedly offered 7-foot forward Danny Wolf a massive $2.5 million NIL deal in hopes of convincing him to return for his senior season. While nothing is official, and no money was discussed during his end-of-season meeting with the program, the buzz surrounding the offer has Wolverine fans watching closely.

Wolf’s Stock Is Soaring

A legit 7-footer with the handle and vision of a guard, Wolf became one of Michigan’s most versatile and intriguing players — and scouts took notice. Though he struggled with turnovers and needs plenty of work on his shot, he has clearly put himself on the radar of NBA scouts.

Most NBA Mock Drafts have Wolver being selected between 20-25 in this summer’s draft. That’s well inside the first round, which comes with guaranteed money and a legitimate shot at making a roster. In other words, it’s hard to pass that up.

Michigan Isn’t Giving Up Easily

Even with those draft projections, Michigan isn’t throwing in the towel just yet. Whether the $2.5 million figure is real or not, the Wolverines seem determined to try and bring back a player who could anchor the frontcourt and help lead a tournament-caliber squad in 2025.

Still, the odds seem stacked against a return. Wolf’s rising draft stock, modern NBA-ready game, and momentum from this past season all point toward him making the jump.

What’s Next?

For now, we wait. Wolf hasn’t officially declared yet, but signs point to an NBA future. If Michigan somehow pulls off a surprise and convinces him to stay, it would be a massive win for Dusty May’s squad heading into next year.

But if not? Well, it was one heck of a (short) ride.

Stay tuned.