Rumor Mill: Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Tramaine Brock

With Darius Slay being shipped off to the Philadelphia Eagles, you can bet Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn is searching high and low for a veteran cornerback to add to the secondary.

According to a rumor floating around, CB Tramaine Brock has had talks with both the Lions and the Denver Broncos.

CB Tramiane Brock has had talks with #Lions and #Broncos — ProFootball411 (@ProFootball411) March 24, 2020

Brock, who is on the wrong side of 30 (31 and 217 days at the time of publishing), played in 14 total games in 2019 (10 with Cardinals and 4 with Titans). In those games (11 starts), he had zero interceptions and 5 pass breakups.

Personally, I would prefer the Lions go with Logan Ryan, who is about 2 years younger, though his price tag may be too high at this point.