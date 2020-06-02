41.2 F
Rumor Mill: Detroit Red Wings linked to 3 free agents, including a goalie

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman spoke to the media last week and he said he wants to have “as competitive team as we can at this time to help the Dylan Larkins, Anthony Manthas, and Tyler Bertuzzis, the young core get better.”

That being said, Yzerman also noted that though he is going to make some moves in free agency, those moves are going to be sensible.

“We’re not trying to do everything overnight because that can really handcuff you.”

“We’re prepared to do anything we can in free-agency, but it’s not get a player at all cost, that’s not the plan,” Yzerman said. “We’re not trying to do everything overnight because that can really handcuff you. The reality is, I think it’s very difficult to do that with free-agency, to get those elite players. You’ve got to spend a lot of money for a long time, and I don’t know if we’re a market for those type of players at this time. That’s the reality.”

According to NHL Rumors, three players Yzerman could be interested in signing are defensemen Torey Krug and Tyson Barrie, along with goalie, Robin Lehner.

The question is, will any of those players be interested in coming to a Red Wings team that is clearly in a rebuilding process? Time will tell, but if anyone has what it takes to lure players to his team, it is Steve Yzerman.

