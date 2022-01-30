Rumor Mill: Jim Harbaugh to tell Michigan he is taking surprise NFL job

Note: This is purely a rumor at this point.

According to Mark Carman of FanSided, he is hearing from a ‘reliable’ source that Jim Harbaugh will tell Michigan either today or tomorrow that he is leaving the Wolverines to take a surprise NFL job.

Carman tweeted out on Saturday that his source expects Harbaugh to be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

My thought is that this rumor comes out of left field as Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has already said that he will not poach Harbaugh from the Wolverines.