Detroit Lions News

Rumor: NFL 2020 Season Opening matchup leaked

Clayton: Detroit Lions first four 2020 opponents released

Rumor: Detroit Lions full 2020 regular season schedule leaked

We may still be four months out from the 2020 NFL regular season but on Thursday night, we will officially know which teams will be squaring off as the full schedule will be revealed at 8 pm EST.

That being said, each and every year, there are schedule leaks leading up to the real thing and we think we have found what the 2020 NFL season opener will be.

According to this leak, which is a pure rumor at this point, the NFL 2020 season will begin with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

Nation, is this a matchup you are excited about watching?

By Arnold Powell

