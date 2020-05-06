Rumor: NFL 2020 Season Opening matchup leaked

We may still be four months out from the 2020 NFL regular season but on Thursday night, we will officially know which teams will be squaring off as the full schedule will be revealed at 8 pm EST.
That being said, each and every year, there are schedule leaks leading up to the real thing and we think we have found what the 2020 NFL season opener will be.
According to this leak, which is a pure rumor at this point, the NFL 2020 season will begin with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 2020 NFL SCHEDULE LEAK:
1 Vs HOU TNF
2 @ DEN 4 CBS
3 @ BUF 1 CBS
4 Vs LV 1 CBS
5 @ BAL SNF
6 Vs ATL 1 FOX
7 Vs LAC 1 CBS
8 @ NO 4 CBS
9 Vs NE SNF
10 BYE
11 @ LAC TNF
12 @ MIA 1 CBS
13 Vs DEN MNF
14 @ TB 4 CBS
15 Vs CAR 1 FOX
16 Vs NYJ 1 CBS
17 @ LV 1 CBS
— Quick Take Jake (@quicktakejake) May 6, 2020
Nation, is this a matchup you are excited about watching?