Rumor: NFL 2020 Season Opening matchup leaked

We may still be four months out from the 2020 NFL regular season but on Thursday night, we will officially know which teams will be squaring off as the full schedule will be revealed at 8 pm EST.

That being said, each and every year, there are schedule leaks leading up to the real thing and we think we have found what the 2020 NFL season opener will be.

According to this leak, which is a pure rumor at this point, the NFL 2020 season will begin with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 2020 NFL SCHEDULE LEAK: 1 Vs HOU TNF

2 @ DEN 4 CBS

3 @ BUF 1 CBS

4 Vs LV 1 CBS

5 @ BAL SNF

6 Vs ATL 1 FOX

7 Vs LAC 1 CBS

8 @ NO 4 CBS

9 Vs NE SNF

10 BYE

11 @ LAC TNF

12 @ MIA 1 CBS

13 Vs DEN MNF

14 @ TB 4 CBS

15 Vs CAR 1 FOX

16 Vs NYJ 1 CBS

17 @ LV 1 CBS — Quick Take Jake (@quicktakejake) May 6, 2020