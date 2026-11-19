Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is 62 years old, and he is in his third season with the team. The Chargers are 1-8 this season. NFL Insider Jason La Canfora wrote on casino.org about what one anonymous NFL executive said about Harbaugh’s future with the Chargers. The anonymous NFL executive said, “I could see him walking away, I really could. I’ve known him a long time, and he doesn’t look quite right to me. This is the first time I’ve watched him coach and thought he looks old. Something is not right there.”

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Over the last two seasons prior to 2026, the Chargers finished 11-6 in 2024 and 2025 and made the playoffs both times. Los Angeles had high expectations entering the 2026 NFL season and they have underperformed.

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Another executive is stunned that Jim Harbaugh didn’t fire Mike McDaniel already

Another executive who knows the Harbaugh family well interviewed with La Canfora about they were surprised that Harbaugh decided not to fire offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. They said, “I think Jim is losing his fastball some. The Jim I knew would have thrown McDaniel out of there by Week 6.”

Justin Herbert has also not lived up to expectations this season for the Chargers. They finally won its first game of the season on Monday night football against the Baltimore Ravens.

With Los Angeles not being good this season, this might be the time for Harbaugh to finally hang it up at the end of the season. Another executive said, “One thing about Jim, he knows when to pull the chute.”

If he does indeed decide to step away at the end of the 2026 NFL season with the Chargers, who knows what his next career move will be. Harbaugh coached for the Stanford Cardinal, the Michigan Wolverines, and the San Francisco 49ers as well. Maybe 2026 is his final coaching stop with the Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh would still have two years remaining on his contract after 2026

After the 2026 NFL season, Harbaugh will still have two seasons remaining on his contract with the Chargers. He is on a five-year deal worth $80 million. Another thing is that would he want to potentially leave $32 million on the table just because he is having a bad season with Los Angeles? If he does leave that on the table though, that would certainly be an interesting decision on his part here.