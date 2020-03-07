Rumor: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to sign elite goaltender

Let’s be clear. Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier should not take 100% of the blame for the Detroit Red Wings abysmal 2019-2020 season.
That being said, Howard will be a free agent following the conclusion of this season and there is no way Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will bring him back for another go-around. That, coupled with the fact that Bernier is more of a backup than a starter, means Yzerman will certainly be looking sign a free agent goaltender this coming offseason.
According to a rumor floating around (Yes, a RUMOR), Yzerman is expected to sign an elite goaltender in the offseason. That goaltender is Robin Lehner, who currently plays for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Lehner, who is 28, will become an unrestricted free agent this coming July and he is not expected to re-sign with the Knights.
That being said, the Red Wings will not contend for a Stanley Cup for quite a while and a player like Lehner may rather sign with a contender.
Once again, this is a pure rumor at this point but we like to keep you informed to the best of our ability!
