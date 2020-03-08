RUMOR: Red Wings re-sign D Alex Biega

After Sunday evening’s highly entertaining 5-4 shootout victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, rumor has it that the Red Wings were not done for the night.

CapFriendly is reporting that the team has re-signed defenseman Alex Biega to a one year extension, worth $875,000.

Detroit #RedWings have signed Alex Biega to a 1 year/1-way contract extension for the 2020-21 season worth $875,000 (all base salary). Biega, who was set to become a UFA on July 1st, was acquired from Vancouver on Oct 6, 2019 in exchange for David Pope.https://t.co/yGaqUNon9p pic.twitter.com/rFWIgv3vhH — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 9, 2020

Biega, who was acquired in October in exchange for prospect David Pope, has played in 48 games with Detroit. He has yet to find the back of the net, but has scored three assists.

For his career, he has scored four goals and 39 assists in the 227 NHL games that he has played in.

If indeed true, the move will give Detroit another low-cost option that they will be able to use as a stopgap on the blue line next season.