51.2 F
Detroit
Monday, March 9, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

RUMOR: Red Wings re-sign D Alex Biega

By Shae Brophy

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsGeorge Blouth - 0

Will the Red Wings find out they got themselves a jackpot with Dmytro Timashov?

Detroit has such a diverse palette of professional sports teams that it can be a dilemma for a rookie...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsCharlie Harrison IV - 0

Pistons’ rising star Christian Wood comments on playing in Detroit

In case you missed it, the Detroit Pistons lost tonight's matchup with the New York Knicks. During the game...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsShae Brophy - 0

RUMOR: Red Wings re-sign D Alex Biega

After Sunday evening's highly entertaining 5-4 shootout victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, rumor has it that the Red Wings...
Read more
Shae Brophy
Born and raised Michigander. Former mixed martial artist, currently attempting to figure out how to golf without embarrassing myself. Very passionate Michigan sports fan. Wolverines, Red Wings, Tigers, Pistons and Lions. Life is good as a fan of Michigan sports!

After Sunday evening’s highly entertaining 5-4 shootout victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, rumor has it that the Red Wings were not done for the night.

CapFriendly is reporting that the team has re-signed defenseman Alex Biega to a one year extension, worth $875,000.

- Advertisement -

Biega, who was acquired in October in exchange for prospect David Popehas played in 48 games with Detroit. He has yet to find the back of the net, but has scored three assists.

- Advertisement -

For his career, he has scored four goals and 39 assists in the 227 NHL games that he has played in.

If indeed true, the move will give Detroit another low-cost option that they will be able to use as a stopgap on the blue line next season.

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articlePistons lose the battle of the tanks on the road to the New York Knicks
Next articlePistons’ rising star Christian Wood comments on playing in Detroit

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsGeorge Blouth - 0

Will the Red Wings find out they got themselves a jackpot with Dmytro Timashov?

Detroit has such a diverse palette of professional sports teams that it can be a dilemma for a rookie...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons’ rising star Christian Wood comments on playing in Detroit

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
In case you missed it, the Detroit Pistons lost tonight's matchup with the New York Knicks. During the game Christian Wood and Knicks' forward...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

RUMOR: Red Wings re-sign D Alex Biega

Shae Brophy - 0
After Sunday evening's highly entertaining 5-4 shootout victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, rumor has it that the Red Wings were not done for the...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons lose the battle of the tanks on the road to the New York Knicks

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (20-45) lost on the road to the New York Knicks (20-44) on the road 96-84. The Pistons came into this game...
Read more
MSU News

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

Don Drysdale - 0
The 2020 Big Ten regular season is officially in the books and now it is time to look ahead to the conference tournament, which...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Will the Red Wings find out they got themselves a jackpot with Dmytro Timashov?

Detroit Red Wings News George Blouth - 0
Detroit has such a diverse palette of professional sports teams that it can be a dilemma for a rookie sports fan to decide on...
Read more

Robby Fabbri scores shootout winner to end 16-game skid vs. Lightning

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings were able to get a massive monkey off their backs Sunday afternoon, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings duo does something that has not happened since 2014

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
It has been a rough season for the Detroit Red Wings but every now and then, we get a moment that can make us...
Read more

Projected #1 pick Alexis Lafrenière continues to make competition look silly (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
He's drawn comparisons to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, and it's easy to see why. http://gty.im/1200533783 Alexis Lafrenière, who is projected to be the first overall...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.